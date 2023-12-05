AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo and showed how to make some delicious Shrimp Creole.

Check out the full recipe below:

Shrimp Creole:

3 tablespoons butter

½ cup finely diced onion

½ cup chopped green bell pepper

½ cup chopped celery

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 (14.5 ounces) can stewed tomatoes

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 cup water

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon chili powder

hot pepper sauce, such as Tabasco, to taste

1 pound medium shrimp – peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon lemon juice (Optional)

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme (Optional)

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

Find more information on Sunday’s Kitchen here.

