AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo and crafted some delicious Beef Bourguignon.

Check out the full recipe below:

Beef Bourguignon:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

6 ounces bacon, roughly chopped

3 pounds brisket, trimmed of fat (chuck steak or stewing beef) cut into 2-inch chunks

1 large carrot sliced 1/2-inch thick

1 large white onion, diced

6 cloves garlic, minced (divided)

1 pinch coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons flour

12 small pearl onions (optional)

3 cups red wine like Merlot, Pinot Noir, or a Chianti — for a milder sauce, use only 2 cups of wine

2-3 cups beef stock (if using 2 cups of wine, use 3 cups beef stock)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 beef bouillon cube, crushed

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped (divided)

2 bay leaves

1 pound fresh small white or brown mushrooms, quartered

2 tablespoons butter

