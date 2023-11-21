AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo and showed how to make some tasty Seafood Dressing/Stuffing.

Check out the full recipe below:

Seafood dressing/ stuffing

1 bag Pepperidge Farms Cornbread Stuffing Mix

11/2 bags Pepperidge Farms White Bread Stuffing Mix

1 pound Medium Shrimp

1 pound Bay Scallops

1/2 pound Lump Crab

1 tablespoon Lobster base

1 yellow onion – diced

2 stalks of celery – diced

1 teaspoon thyme

4 cups stock (homemade preferably)

Red and Green Bell Pepper Diced

1/2 cup chopped parsley

Bobcats seafood smack

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

Find more information on Sunday’s Kitchen here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.