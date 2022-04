AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Omid Hosseini and Alexis Shuck of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, stop by TIA to discuss their upcoming Conquer Kids’ Cancer event with St. Baldrick’s.

The event is Saturday, April 30, from 9:30am to 12:30pm, at TTUHSC, located at 1400 S. Coulter.

For more information, click here.