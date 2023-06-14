AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The winners of the 2023 Juneteenth Pageant joined us on Today in Amarillo. Young ladies of all ages were able to showcase their talent and beauty in multiple categories. This year’s winners were Saryah McIntosh for Miss Juneteenth, Anita Evans for Miss Teen Juneteenth, and Aspen Chiles for Little Miss Juneteenth.

Juneteenth celebrates the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. The U.S. government officially recognized June 19 as a federal holiday in 2021.

There will be several Juneteenth celebrations like the 9th annual Heights vs Hamlet All-Star Basketball Game happening Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m. at the Palo Duro High School coliseum.

There is also the Juneteenth Parade and Park Celebration, running from 9th and Hughes Street down to Bones Hooks Park, beginning at 10 am. There will be food, entertainment, a 3-point contest, and food booths.

You can click here for a list of Juneteenth events happening all month.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.