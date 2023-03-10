AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dylan Long and Berkeley Hillard from the Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo to introduce us to Dreama the 12-foot Burmese Python.

As a reminder, the zoo is giving your child a chance to bring out their inner detective for the Spring Break Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day from March 13-17. Attendees will be able to learn the difference between wildlife tracks, hear animal calls from throughout the zoo, go on a hunt for camouflaged animals, and identify an animal’s diet from their scat.

The camp is for children 6 to 12-years-old and costs $200 per child.

The zoo is also getting ready for its annual Easter Eggcitement event which will start on April 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $6 per person, and children 2 and under are free.

Attendees will have the chance to meet all the zoo’s egg-laying and egg-eating animals during encounters, enrichment events, and safari shows. There will also be carnival games hosted by the zoo staff and local businesses.

In addition, registration for the spring Animal and Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP) is now open. Classes are scheduled for Tuesday mornings and afternoons starting on March 21 and running through April 25. The program will help connect your child to nature through hands-on activities, games, animal encounters, and inquiry learning.

The program is for kids 3-5-years-old and costs $100 per child. The zoo will have two class times which are 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Visit the Amarillo Zoo website to register for the events.