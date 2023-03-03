AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dylan Long with the Amarillo Zoo introduced us to Chuck the Chuckwalla and Long detailed some of the events going on at the zoo in the spring.

The zoo is giving your child a chance to bring out their inner detective for the Spring Break Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day from March 13-17. Attendees will be able to learn the difference between wildlife tracks, hear animal calls from throughout the zoo, go on a hunt for camouflaged animals, and identify an animal’s diet from their scat.

The camp is for children 6 to 12 years old and cost $200 per child.

In addition, registration for the spring Animal and Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP) is open. Classes are scheduled for Tuesday mornings and afternoons starting on March 21 and running through April 25. They will help connect your child to nature through hands-on activities, games, animal encounters, and inquiry learning.

The program is for kids 3-5 years old and costs $100 per child. The zoo will have two class times which are 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Visit the Amarillo Zoo website to register for the events.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.