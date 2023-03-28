Sound Warning: The “Today In Amarillo” clip in this story includes a loud, persistent noise in the background. Volume monitoring is advised.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The KAMR Local 4 News morning show “Today In Amarillo” had a startling interruption during the Tuesday broadcast, as viewers heard alarms begin to blare in the studio around 6:30 a.m.

“We do apologize for the noise in the background… our fire alarm is going off,” said Roushell Hamilton, Jr., the morning show anchor, amid the broadcast interruption, “We’ll go to break, and we’ll come back.”

While the next few minutes had an insistent soundtrack and featured an impromptu appearance by the Amarillo Fire Department, there were no flames involved in the incident and neither injuries nor damage to the KAMR Local 4 News building. Rather, staff and crews concluded that the alarm was triggered by the smoky and fragrant atmosphere caused by a regular Today In Amarillo morning show cooking segment, during which guest Chef Ron of Sunday’s Kitchen was making an aromatic steak and vegetable dish.

The KAMR Local 4 News staff all expressed thanks to the Amarillo Fire Department for the quick response during the incident, and gratitude to the Today In Amarillo show viewers for their patience and concern.