AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting one of its biggest events of the year, the Power of the Purse on April 13 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Officials noted that doors for the event will open at 10:30 a.m. and the lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. while tickets are on sale for $100 each person and can be purchased by emailing angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu.

This year, the keynote speaker will be Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped at the age of 14 from her home in Salt Lake City back in 2002. Smart has since become an advocate for missing persons and victims of sexual assault.

The funds will also benefit the annual Human Sex Trafficking symposium, which focuses on educating healthcare providers about the diversity of ways trafficking may present in patients.

Call the office at 806-414-9941 or visit the website laurabushinstitute.org for more information on the event.