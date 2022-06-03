AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo will be hosting events all through the summer.

The zoo will be giving guided zoo tours Saturday, June 4, where you can explore the zoo and hear stories of some of the famous Animal Ambassadors. You can learn about the origins of the zoo and take a look behind the scenes. Tickets are $10 per person, including regular admission. You can buy your tickets on the Amarillo Zoo website.

Every Saturday through August 13, the zoo will be hosting Safari Saturdays. They will have a Safari show at 11 a.m. with some of their education staff and you can meet some of the animal ambassadors up close. They will also have Keeper Chats and Animal Enrichments at 1 p.m. You can follow their Facebook and Instagram to see the full schedule.

In addition, this summer you can get wild at the Amarillo Zoo with their Summer Camps. Children 6-12 years old can sign up for one of the themed camps. Discover the food that animals love to eat at Good Grub from June 6 to 10. Explore the Amazon Rainforest at Rainforest Adventures from June 20 to 24. Meet the Zoo’s flying animal ambassadors in Mighty Wings from June 27 to July 1. Get in touch with your inner scientist with Animals in S.T.E.A.M. from July 11 to 15. And discover various ecosystems with Eco-explorers from August 1 to 5.

You can get tickets and find out more about the zoo over on their website.