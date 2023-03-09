AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rachel Smith from Kaizen Yoga joined us on Today in Amarillo to teach us about a trend of exercise called Goat Yoga.

Goat Yoga is where you do yoga poses while young goats run around and play near you, sometimes joining in by climbing on top of the people involved. Smith said there are many benefits to goat yoga, including to lower anxiety, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation.

You can find out more about Kaizen Yoga on their Facebook Page.