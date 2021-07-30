Today in Amarillo anchors Jason and Ally try out table tennis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local Four News would like to wish a big thank you to Topspin Table Tennis Club owner Patrick Pitre for allowing the Today in Amarillo Anchors, Jason and Ally, use their facility to create this video.

As the world continues to celebrate the 2020 Japan Olympic games, one commentator has caught the eyes and ears of many. NEXSTAR reporter, Marielena Balouris, shared from Tokyo that “Adam Bobrow is one of the most colorful commentators at the Tokyo Olympics. And when you see him, you’ll understand why.”

Balouris explained that Bobrow is both an announcer and a competitive table tennis player. Additionally, the commentator’s love of the sport started when he was a kid.

When it comes to his job, Bobrow said, “As a commentator, I don’t see my job as just calling the games, I create the story. I get to find the context, I get to help people care about the athletes and get them emotionally invested.”

To read Marielena Barlouris’ full story on Bobrow, click here.

According to Japan RailPass, During the Tokoyo Olympic games, table tennis competitors have and will continue to be in action July 24 (Saturday) – July 30 (Friday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 6 (Friday).

NBCOlympics.com has listed the U.S. Table Tennis Team for the Tokyo Olympics below:

Men’s Singles: Kanak Jha

Women’s Singles: Lily Zhang

Men’s Team: Zhou Xin and Nikhil Kumar

Women’s Team: Liu Juan and Wang Huijing

The Tokyo Olympics games are officially underway and will continue until August 8.