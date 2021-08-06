Today in Amarillo anchors Ally and Jason go head-to-head on the track

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In their final competition, Today in Amarillo’s Anchors Ally Coscetti and Jason Britsch decided to take things out to the track.

Coscetti and Britsch competed in multiple events, such as the 100m dash and racewalking.

While many have heard of popular track and field events, such as the 400m, the 100m dash, long jump, and high jump, not as many people are aware that racewalking is an actual Olympic sport.

In fact, racewalking made its’ first appearance at the global games in 1904.

According to Olympics.com, “The standard distances for race walking events are 3000m, 5000m in indoor tournaments while 5000m, 10,000m, 20,000m, and 50,000m races are held on outdoor tracks. The 10km, 20km and 50km events, labelled separately, are held on metalled roads.”

As for the winner of this year’s 50km event, the Associated Press shared, “Dawid Tomala of Poland won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games in only the second 50-kilometer race he had ever completed.”