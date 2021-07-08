Today in Amarillo: Amarillo Little Theatre presents Newsies!

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mikayla Garren and Alexis Bodkin with Amarillo Little Theatre stopped by this morning, July 8 on Today in Amarillo to talk about ALT’s upcoming production, Newsies.
The production, Newsies, is based on the Disney Film, written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.
In a press release by ALT, the show is described as, “Based on true events, Newsies tells the captivating story of a band of underdogs who become unlikely heroes when they stand up to the most powerful men in New York..”
For anyone interested in further information or wanting to purchase a ticket, here is what you need to know.
WHO: Amarillo Little Theatre Academy
WHAT: Newsies
WHEN: July 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17 @ 7:30 pm
July 11 and 18 @ 2:30 pm
WHERE: Amarillo Little Theatre Mainstage
2019 Civic Circle
TICKETS: $18 for ages 12 and up. $15 for under 12.
Reserve by phone: (806) 355-9991
or online at: www.amarillolittletheatre.org
- Newsfeed Now: Former Pres. Trump sues big tech; No fans at Olympics after Tokyo declares COVID-19 emergency
- Traffic Alert: I-40 near Paramount ramp blocked off due to minor vehicle accident
- ‘Barbies and Bondage’ art display outside Albuquerque home concerns neighbors
- McDonald’s to reward customers with free fries on ‘World Famous Fan Day,’ give one person free fries for life
- Olympics bans fans after Tokyo declares COVID-19 emergency