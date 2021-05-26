Tickets go on sale soon for Koben Puckett PBR

Tickets for the 2021 Koben Puckett PBR go on sale beginning June 1st.

The Koben Puckett PBR is a Pro Bull Riding rodeo that was created by Koben Puckett as a result of a life-changing injury he sustained at a PBR Classic event. Puckett was rushed to the hospital with a devastating spinal cord injury

The Koben Puckett PBR helps to raise funds for the Press On Foundation, which gives scholarships to attend specialized spinal cord injury recovery therapy in Austin, Texas for individuals that are pursuing recovery from this type of injury.

The event will be at the Amarillo National Center on July 10th. You can get your tickets and find more information over on their website.