This year’s Cadbury Bunny… is a disabled dog

A disabled dog, named Lieutenant Dan, wins the annual contest to become 1st handicapable Cadbury Bunny.

(FOX NEWS) — Cadbury has announced it’s newest Cadbury Bunny and is breaking with tradition for it’s choice.

Meet Lieutenant Dan, a Treeing Walker Coonhound, who walks with the assistance of a set of wheels after becoming a double amputee at 6-months old.

The precious pup is not letting his handicap get in the way as his family says Lieutenant Dan is a happy dog who is always smiling.

And now, the dog and his family have another thing to smile about.

Congratulations Lieutenant Dan!!

