This year’s Cadbury Bunny… is a disabled dog

(FOX NEWS) — Cadbury has announced it’s newest Cadbury Bunny and is breaking with tradition for it’s choice.
Meet Lieutenant Dan, a Treeing Walker Coonhound, who walks with the assistance of a set of wheels after becoming a double amputee at 6-months old.
The precious pup is not letting his handicap get in the way as his family says Lieutenant Dan is a happy dog who is always smiling.
And now, the dog and his family have another thing to smile about.
Congratulations Lieutenant Dan!!
