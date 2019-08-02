This university produces the world’s richest graduates

Today in Amarillo
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (FOX NEWS) – Want to get rich?

Maybe you should go to Harvard University.

“Wealth-X” releasing its 2019 “university ultra-high-net-worth alumni rankings report. “

Researchers say Harvard is head of the class when it comes to churning out mega rich grads.

“Wealth-x” categorizes someone’s net worth as “ultra-high” if it’s above $30-million.

The report estimates Harvard University as having close to 14,000 “ultra-high-net-worth” alumni.

The combined fortune coming in at around five-trillion dollars.

If you can’t get into Harvard. There’s still some other choices.

Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania take the number two and three spots in the rankings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss