This university produces the world’s richest graduates

BOSTON (FOX NEWS) – Want to get rich?
Maybe you should go to Harvard University.
“Wealth-X” releasing its 2019 “university ultra-high-net-worth alumni rankings report. “
Researchers say Harvard is head of the class when it comes to churning out mega rich grads.
“Wealth-x” categorizes someone’s net worth as “ultra-high” if it’s above $30-million.
The report estimates Harvard University as having close to 14,000 “ultra-high-net-worth” alumni.
The combined fortune coming in at around five-trillion dollars.
If you can’t get into Harvard. There’s still some other choices.
Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania take the number two and three spots in the rankings.