This university produces the world’s richest graduates

BOSTON (FOX NEWS) – Want to get rich?

Maybe you should go to Harvard University.

“Wealth-X” releasing its 2019 “university ultra-high-net-worth alumni rankings report. “

Researchers say Harvard is head of the class when it comes to churning out mega rich grads.

“Wealth-x” categorizes someone’s net worth as “ultra-high” if it’s above $30-million.

The report estimates Harvard University as having close to 14,000 “ultra-high-net-worth” alumni.

The combined fortune coming in at around five-trillion dollars.

If you can’t get into Harvard. There’s still some other choices.

Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania take the number two and three spots in the rankings.