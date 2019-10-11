This mom makes 3D Halloween costumes by only using yarn

A mom who owns her own crocheting pattern business is going viral for her stunning Halloween costumes she makes for her kids almost entirely from yarn.

(FOX NEWS) — One woman is taking Halloween costumes to the next level with her crocheting talents.

Stephanie Pokorny is pretty busy this time of year.

Besides running her own crochet pattern company, the Ohio based mother of four spends the Halloween season hand making costumes for her kids.

But, there’s a twist.

Pokorny crafts each of the getups almost entirely out of yarn.

Her designs feature popular characters including Smurfs, ET, Pennywise the Clown, and more.

The talented crocheter says it takes her between 40-50 hours to make each costume perfect adding, she typically breaks out the yarn and needles at the start of September.