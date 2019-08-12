This is why people purposely mess up chores

Two-thirds of Americans say they do their hosehold chores incorrectly because they hope it'll be enough to get them out of doing the task again.

(FOX NEWS) – If someone isn’t good at a chore, odds are good they’re messing up on purpose.

This according to a new “OnePoll” study examining household responsibilities of the average American.

When it comes to completing tasks, researchers found two-thirds of Americans will make it a point to mess up.

The reason?

The study says people think there’s a better chance they won’t be asked to do the job again in the future if they do it wrong.

Analysts found men are bigger offenders when it comes to this tactic.

The study went on to add that the male participants said they were more likely to give up drinking alcohol forever if it meant not having to do chores ever again.