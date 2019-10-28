This is what Americans are willing to give up to save cash on holiday shopping

(FOX NEWS) — The holiday rush for shopping is almost here and you may want to make your car extra-comfy if you’re a dedicated shopper.

Americans are willing to brave lots of inconvenience during shopping and that means sacrificing to sit in long lines of traffic.

That’s according to One Poll partnered with Zulily.

The poll looked at holiday shopping habits of 2,000 people.

People will do lots of trade-offs to save bucks if they had to, for saving cash.

Such as battling forever traffic, standing in line at the d-m-v, and giving up chocolate for a year.

85 percent of holiday shoppers will always hunt for the best deals, 85 percent will also research before they buy and they’ll check 4 web sites for a single item before coughing up the holiday cash.