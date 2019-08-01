This is what age people consider themselves an adult

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re in your twenties and still don’t consider yourself an adult turns out, you’re not alone.
A new study from OnePoll suggests millennials are having a tough time transitioning to adulthood.
After surveying 2,000 Americans, researchers found men consider themselves to be a fully-fledged adult at age 26 while women identify as adults three years earlier.
The poll also reveals buying a house, doing laundry and making a grocery list are some indications that young people have reached adulthood.
The top sign you are no longer a teenager?
Having a budget.
While generation y may be growing up, it doesn’t mean they are happy about it.
The study finds the average millennial wishes they could stay 23 forever.