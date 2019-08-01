This is what age people consider themselves an adult

A new poll surveying young people about their thoughts on adulthood finds women identify as adults much earlier than men do.

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re in your twenties and still don’t consider yourself an adult turns out, you’re not alone.

A new study from OnePoll suggests millennials are having a tough time transitioning to adulthood.

After surveying 2,000 Americans, researchers found men consider themselves to be a fully-fledged adult at age 26 while women identify as adults three years earlier.

The poll also reveals buying a house, doing laundry and making a grocery list are some indications that young people have reached adulthood.

The top sign you are no longer a teenager?

Having a budget.

While generation y may be growing up, it doesn’t mean they are happy about it.

The study finds the average millennial wishes they could stay 23 forever.