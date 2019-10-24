This is the age most people see their first horror film

New research reveals the average American says they remember seeing their first scary movie at 10-years-old.

(FOX NEWS) — Most people report seeing their first horror film at the age of ten.

This, according to a new “One Poll” study examining the movie viewing habits of 2,000 Americans.

The study found the top scary movies people saw as a child include “The Exorcist”, “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, and “Halloween.”

Researchers also found the top villains leaving viewers with the chills include Darth Vader, Voldemort, and the Wicked Witch of the West.

More than 50 percent of people say they’re still scared of what terrified them when they were younger.

But, analysts found 46 percent of survey participants say they would make it out alive if they were ever in a scary movie.