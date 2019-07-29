This is how much small talk you can endure at work

A new poll finds office workers can put up with 21 conversations of awkward small talk per week... But they aren't happy about it.

(FOX NEWS) – When it comes to small talk, too much of it can affect your productivity at work.

According to a new study from “OnePoll”, researchers surveying nearly 2,000 people around the world found lots of “small” things going on in the workplace.

They say workers can tolerate 21 awkward conversations with their colleagues each week, and just to get through the week, they need 19 cups of coffee.

Small talk isn’t the only thing distracting people at work.

Many study participants say they waste time by surfing the internet, and chatting on the phone.

Loud conversations, news alerts and noisy construction also hinder work productivity.