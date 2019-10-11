This is America’s favorite Halloween candy

(FOX NEWS) — The results are in for the most popular Halloween candy and a classic combination takes the cake.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are officially America’s top trick-or-treating treat.
That’s according to a new poll from Monmouth University surveying the nation’s best-selling Halloween candies.
Researchers found 36 percent of people love the chocolate peanut butter dessert while 18 percent prefer Snickers, and 11 percent like M&M’s the best.
Hershey bars, Skittles, Starburst and Tootsie Pops were other favorite candies.
While most people can’t deny their sweet tooth, not everyone is a fan of Halloween about 53 percent of those polled say they could do without the holiday.