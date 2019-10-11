This is America’s favorite Halloween candy

A new poll reveals the nation's most popular candy is Reese's Peanut Butter cups with 36 percent of people saying it's their favorite trick-or-treating treat.

(FOX NEWS) — The results are in for the most popular Halloween candy and a classic combination takes the cake.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are officially America’s top trick-or-treating treat.

That’s according to a new poll from Monmouth University surveying the nation’s best-selling Halloween candies.

Researchers found 36 percent of people love the chocolate peanut butter dessert while 18 percent prefer Snickers, and 11 percent like M&M’s the best.

Hershey bars, Skittles, Starburst and Tootsie Pops were other favorite candies.

While most people can’t deny their sweet tooth, not everyone is a fan of Halloween about 53 percent of those polled say they could do without the holiday.

