This company will pay you to go after your dream job

Prana is offering $100,000 to help someone go from their day job to their dream job.

(FOX NEWS) – Get paid to quit your day job and follow your dreams.

Prana, the outdoor clothing brand, is offering $100,000 to one lucky winner allowing them to quit their job and pursue their dream career.

The company recommends applicants show “boldness”, “originality” and “passion” in a one to three minute submission video detailing their dream job.

The winner will receive $25,000 quarterly while they produce videos documenting their growth and progress towards their goals over the course of the year.

Applications are open to all US resident 21 and over from now until September 16th.