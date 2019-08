(FOX NEWS) – A larger than life cat who’s tipping the scales is now looking for a forever home.

Meet Beejay.

He’s up for adoption and definitely has a lot of love to give.

26 pounds to be exact.

This domestic shorthair weighs in at a massive 26 pounds.

He’s currently at the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Staffers there say Beejay has a “big heart” and is an all-around “cool dude” in need of a good home.