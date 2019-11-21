ThePanhandleGives helps you give back to over 100 organizations in our area

The Amarillo Area Foundations is giving you a way to give back to 138 organizations. The 9-day campaign begins on November 25th and goes until December 3rd.

New this year, the Amarillo Area Foundation collected over $280,000 that will be divided among the organizations based on the percentage of total gifts during the campaign.

To donate, you can go to thepanhandlegives.org or drop off a designated check at any Amarillo National Bank, Happy State Bank, or FirstBank Southwest location during the campaign dates.