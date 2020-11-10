The United Way talks about how to support their campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The United Way joined us on Today in Amarillo to discuss how you can help support their campaign this year.

The United Way campaign is an important funding source for their program partners. Their partner agencies depend on campaign dollars each year to reach, if not surpass, its annual campaign goal so that they can serve the community.

The money gets distributed to more than 26 different programs provided by 24 different nonprofit agencies throughout Amarillo and Canyon. This includes after-school and child care programs, disaster services, transportation for the elderly, community meals and help for victims of domestic violence.

