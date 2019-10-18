The top cooking fails most people commit

From burning food, to over boiling a pot, and using too much salt - a new survey reveals American's top kitchen and cooking fails.

(FOX NEWS) — Think you’re bad at cooking?

You’re not alone.

This, according to a new “One Poll” study examining the culinary habits of 2,000 Americans.

Researchers found 30 percent of people are embarrassed by their lack of skills in the kitchen.

Adding, 64 percent say they’ve had something go very wrong while whipping up a meal.

The study found the top kitchen fail most people are guilty of is burning food.

Burning pots and pans and over-boiling water rounded out the top three popular mishaps.

Analysts also found more than 40-percent of people make the mistake of adding too much salt to their dishes.