AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Freedom Singers joined Today in Amarillo on Thursday morning and performed Christmas songs to get into the holiday spirit, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “This Christmas.”

Choir Director Tiffany Russel and Assistant Choir Director Clay Martin also joined Today in Amarillo and gave some information about the Freedom Singers and what it means to lead such a talented group of young adults.

