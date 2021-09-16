The Sod Poodles are celebrating their closing weekend

The Sod Poodles are celebrating their closing week for the season this weekend.

They will have a bunch of different events to celebrate including:

Thursday, Arizona Diamondbacks Legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson will be at Hodgetown.

Friday, they will have some of their last Friday fireworks shows of the year.

Saturday is Hero Night where you can dress up as your favorite superhero. They will also have Skyfest after the game, which will be the largest Fireworks show of the year.

And Sunday will be Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway, along with a 1:05 game time to cap off the season.

You can get tickets at the Sod Poodles Box Office or call 806-803-7762, or online at sodpoodles.com.