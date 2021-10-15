The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for the holiday season

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for the holidays. You can be a part of their annual Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree program this year.

Bell ringers are needed from November 12th to December 24th, Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm. Donations from the Red Kettles help fund a wide range of services and programs throughout the year here in Amarillo. For more than 100 years, the Red Kettles have been a symbol of goodwill during the holiday season, and this year signing up to help is going to be easier than ever. You can go to registertoring.com and simply select the location, date, and time you would like to ring.

They are also looking for volunteers for the Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army will provide gifts for 1,500 children this year and they are looking for people to manage the area locations and later sort and distribute gifts to the participants.