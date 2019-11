The Ronald McDonald House is celebrating its Lights of Love event next week Thursday, December 5th, at the Polk Street United Methodist Church at 11:30 am.

They will be honoring some of their local heroes from here in the panhandle. The Ronald McDonald House acts as a home away from home for many sick kids here on the high plains, giving families a place to go while they are receiving treatment.

If you are interesting in going, individual tickets will be $75.