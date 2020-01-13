The Randall County Jr. Livestock Show is beginning this week

The Randall County Jr Livestock Show will be kicking off this week. They will have kids from all over Randall County showing off the animals they raised. They will show everything from goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle to rabbits, and turkeys.
The schedule of the show is as follows:
Tuesday:
5:00 pm Heifer Show
6:00 pm Steer Show
Wednesday:
2:00 pm Broiler Show
4:00 pm Rabbit Show
Thursday (beginning at 3:00 pm):
-Doe Goat Show
-Goat Show
-Wether Dam Show
-Lamb Show
Friday:
12:00 pm Commercial Steer Show Skillathon Contest
6:00 pm 4-H & FFA Livestock Judging Contes
Saturday:
9:00 am Gilt Show
11:00 am Scholarship & Livestock Judging Contest Awards
-Skillathon Presentations
-Barrow Show
Monday:
5:00 pm Buyer Social & Steak Dinner
6:30 pm Premium Sale