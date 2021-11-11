The PPHM will feature Christmas trees designed by local artists

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is having its first-ever Tidings of the Trees holiday fundraiser. Guests will be able to explore a Christmas wonderland with the museum’s signature tree leading into a forest with 17 trees available for purchase or up for auction.

The event will be filled with holiday music, culinary creations, and a festive signature cocktail. Guests will also be able to purchase the PPHM Christmas Pin, designed by local artists Kat Luciano and Gail Boone. The trees are available for viewing on the PPHM website one week before the event.

The Fundraiser will be on November 18th from 6-8 pm. Tickets are $75 per person or $150 per couple.