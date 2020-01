The Potter County Jr Livestock Show is coming up next weekend.

The Potter County 4H and FFA youth will be showing off their hard work raising and training cattle, sheep, goats, swine, and rabbits. The event is free and concessions will be available on site.

The show begins Friday, January 24th at 9 am in the Glen McMennamy building at the Tri-state fairgrounds.

The sale will be on Saturday, January 25th at 5 pm at the Amarillo Club.