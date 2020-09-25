The Pavilion hosts special event for National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Pavilion at Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting a special event on Friday, Sept. 25th beginning at 8 a.m. in recognition of National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day.

This event was also announced during the weekly City of Amarillo Coronavirus Update.

This event is hosted nationally, according to The Pavilion, to recognize the loss of officers and first responders to suicide. The even began with the Crisis Intervention Team presentation of the colors while AFD bagpipes played.

“The Pavilion wanted to take time to bring awareness so we can begin to reduce the stigma associated with seeking help and to recognize families who have been effected. Statistics are showing that suicides continue to rise and we want to raise awareness with the ultimate goal to stop suicides,” shares Doug Coffey, RN-Administrator for Behavioral Health Services at The Pavilion.

CDC statistics report 40% of responders struggle with mental health and/or substance use issues because of the extreme COVID-19 stay-at-home and social-distancing orders. Moreover, for those already suffering from PTSD symptoms, the block to vital social connectedness can be harmful.

Risk factors are characteristics that make it more likely that someone will consider, attempt, or die by suicide. They cannot cause or predict a suicide attempt, but NTHS insists they are important to be aware of. These include;

Mental disorders – particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, and anxiety disorders

Alcohol and other substance use disorders

Hopelessness

History of trauma o abuse

Previous suicide attempts

Family history of suicide

Job or financial loss

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline remains 1-800-273-8255. The Pavilion can also be reached at (806) 354-1810.

More from MyHighPlains.com: