The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosting its Christmas Open House this weekend

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will be hosting their beloved Christmas Open House for one day only this year. It will be on December 4th from 10 am to 4 pm.

The museum will be full of Christmas activities for the community. They will have Santa ready to listen to all of the kids’ Christmas wishes. And there will be holiday-themed crafts like a popsicle-stick Christmas ornament or an accordion tree. The Amarillo and Canyon libraries will also tell Christmas stories while children’s choirs sing Christmas tunes. Santa’s helpers will also have a cookie station and the museum store will also be offering a special discount on the whole store for all holiday shopping needs.

The event is free of charge, but suggested admission is one can of food per person to benefit the High Plains Food Bank.