The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild is hosting the Amazing Buddy Race

AMARILLO – CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) – The annual Buddy Walk for Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild is changing things up this year in the midst of the pandemic with a city-wide scavenger hunt type competition called The Amazing Buddy Race.
Participants will have the opportunity to win cash prizes and awesome merchandise by traveling to selected locations in Amarillo and Canyon. Bonus opportunities to win will be earned by promoting accomplishments via social media during the event.
The event will begin Saturday, Oct. 17 in the Colonies Church of Christ parking lot. The search will last from 10 a.m. until noon and registration will be done social distancing style, either online or in your car.
