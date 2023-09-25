AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Jeff Medford, treasurer for Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild, joined Today in Amarillo on Monday morning and discussed their upcoming Buddy Walk.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Sam Houston Park and is free to attend.

The walk will be a half-a-mile around the park which will turn into a festival with food, drinks, and activities.

To find out more about the Buddy Walk, click here.

The Panhandle DSG is a non-profit organization run by parent volunteers to promote awareness for people with Down Syndrome and provide education and insight to the Panhandle community.

To learn more about the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild, click here.

