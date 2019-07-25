The number one thing women want from their partner

A new survey studying what women look for in their long-term partnerships finds the number one quality women want in a mate is kindness.

The votes are in and the number one trait most women say they want from their partner may surprise you.

Turns out kindness really is key.

This according to a new study from the University of Göttingen in Germany.

Researchers surveying roughly 64,000 women across 180 countries found the most important quality they’re looking for in a lifelong mate is kindness with 90 percent saying so.

Supportiveness is the trait taking second place with intelligence rounding out the top three.

The study participants were a mix of both heterosexual and queer women.