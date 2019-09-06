The most popular music people listen to while cleaning

A new survey shows the top genres of music people clean to include: Hip-hop/rap, blues, and rock-n-roll.

(FOX NEWS) – Tidying up the house can be a tedious task but new research reveals the top tunes people listen to while cleaning.

Roughly 66 percent of Americans say they listen to music while completing their chores, according to a new “One Poll” study.

Researchers say hip-hop and rap took the number one spot as the most popular genre to clean to.

The study found blues came in second place and rock-n-roll rounded out the top three.

More than half of the study participants say cleaning relaxes them but, analysts found 70 percent of Americans say they usually clean because it helps them procrastinate on other responsibilities.