The More Than Pink Walk is Right Around the Corner

The More Than Pink Walk is almost here. Susan G. Komen will have a lot of different events next week leading up to the walk with their Power of One week.

Then on September 18th, the walk will be going virtual. They will live stream the opening ceremony beginning at 8 am on the Susan G. Komen Facebook group. You will be able to walk wherever you are. Hop on a treadmill or take a stroll down your neighborhood sidewalks or even down your favorite park trail.

You can find more information on the Susan G. Komen website.