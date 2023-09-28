AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Briah Franklin and Sasha Watson joined Today in Amarillo and talked about the Magic Factory of Amarillo’s upcoming Magic Trunk or Treat event set for Oct. 31.

The event will give kids an opportunity to realize and reach their potential. It will be a place for businesses, individuals, sports groups, schools, and food trucks to promote their organizations.

It will be held at the Hamlet Shopping Center, located at 2650 Dumas Dr., on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free for the community. Make sure to dress up and decorate that trunk.

For more information, you can contact Briah Franklin at 806-560-3989 and you can contact Sasha Watson at 806-420-9502.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.