The League of Women Voters is helping voters get registered for upcoming local elections

The League of Women Voters is helping people get registered before the upcoming local elections. Voters will need to be 18 or older (or will become 18 by May 1) at events over the next few days.

Sunday, March 28, they will be at the El Paleton from noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31, they will be at West Texas A&M University in the Jack B. Kelley building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 1, they will be at the Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo and the Randall County Annex on Western street in Amarillo from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 1 will be the last day to register before the May 1 elections. Voters will be voting for the Amarillo City Council, Amarillo ISD Board, the Amarillo College Board of Regents, the Canyon City Council and the Canyon ISD board.

Bushland ISD will also hold a $94.3 million bond election to address growth in the district.