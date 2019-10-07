The earliest day you can put up your holiday decorations

A new poll reveals many people think you can start getting ready for the holidays before November 1st.

(FOX NEWS) — If you like to get a head start on your holiday spirit, you’re not alone.

While November first is often considered the first day to start Christmas and Hanukkah preparations, a new poll says it’s OK to start getting ready even before Halloween.

The survey from the gift site Minted reveals some surprising facts about holiday festivities.

A whopping eight in ten Americans begin their celebrations before autumn leaves fall, and sixty percent think holiday decorations in stores can even be put up before Halloween.

So, when is the official start to the most wonderful time of year?

About half of survey respondents say decorations around town mark the beginning of the holiday season.