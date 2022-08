AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center will be hosting a spring luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Heritage Room at the Amarillo Civic Center.

This year’s theme is “Untold Stories and Standing Strong”. This is the DWC’s only fundraiser of the year, and all the money will be going towards the homeless women and children in our area.