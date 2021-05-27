The Don Harrington Discovery Center joins us this morning on Today in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A Wednesday spill from a wastewater collection facility west of Brickplant Road, northwest of the city, has been contained.

"The spill originated from a force main from Lift Station No. 40, which is located northwest of the city and outside city limits." said the City of Amarillo, "The spill was due to a force main failure. Repairs were made Wednesday evening. Lift Station No. 40 is operational."