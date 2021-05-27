The Don Harrington Discovery Center joins us this morning on Today in Amarillo

The Don Harrington Discovery center has many eventful happenings occurring soon and Summer camps are back in 2021! Camp Discovery will occur weekly starting June 7th through July 23rd. Discovery Center summer camps give kids a perfect mix of learning and fun, which is why the DHDC has been voted best day camp for several years! The learning opportunities are rich with updated, science-based curriculum and qualified teachers. Plus each week of camp is jam-packed with hands-on science activities and experiments, crafts, discovery and fun!! For more information you can visit their website here.