The Discovery Center Opening New Exhibit Today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center is opening their new exhibit today. The new exhibit is called “From Here To There” and focuses on gravity, friction, and the laws of motion.

The exhibit will also give you an opportunity to ride a hovercraft to experiment with lift, adjust wind speed to form an airfoil, and float your sailboat to experiment with the effect of wind, rudder and sail.

The exhibit opens today and you can visit from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. DHDC members may also enjoy a members-only exhibit exploration time from 4:30pm-6:00pm today.

The Discovery Center is still operating under the current Texas COVID-19 guidelines. Visitors can go to dhdc.org for that visitor information.