The Discovery Center is having events every day of Spring Break

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting events every day of Spring Break and offers ways to keep kids learning and help families discover science together.

Every day from March 14th to March 20th will feature a different event from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm guests will enjoy special science-themed activities at the Discovery Center.

Here is what you can expect from each day:

March 14 – Pi Day

March 16 – Secret Disguises

March 17 – True Heroes

March 18 – Go Go Gadget

March 19 – Super Sidekicks

March 20 – Agent Training Camp